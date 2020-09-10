1/1
Jean (Maxellon) Nash
Leominster

Jean "Jennie", "Genowefa" (Maxellon) Nash, 94, of Leominster died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020, after suffering a heart attack one week before her 95th birthday.

Jean Nash is predeceased by her husband Wallace; sons Douglas and Richard; five siblings, Edward, Nellie Gerbutovich, Charles (Maxie), Peter, and Douglas Maxellon and their wives as well as her sister-in-law, Frances Topor Maxellon, who passed away earlier this year. Jean leaves her son W. Edward, daughter Priscilla Brennan, granddaughter Tiffany Ciprotti and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as friends and acquaintances from both her husband's and her side of the family. She will be missed.

The Funeral will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from HENRY- DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street, Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street, Worcester. A memorial calling hour will be held in the funeral home, prior to the Mass, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., the recitation of the Rosary will be offered during the calling hour. Funeral attendance is limited based on current gathering guidelines and face mask requirements. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster, MA. For those unable to attend, the Funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com/virus-coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax deductible donation to Visitation House, 119 Endicott St, Worcester, MA 01610, in memory of Jean Maxellon Nash.

A full obituary will be published closer to date of services. Full obituary available on the funeral home website.

worcesterfuneral.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
OCT
3
Burial
Evergreen Cemetery
