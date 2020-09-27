LEOMINSTER
Jean "Jennie", "Genowefa" (Maxellon) Nash, 94, of Leominster died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020, after suffering a heart attack one week before her 95th birthday. She was one of six children born to a German prince and the daughter of a Polish peasant. Genia was the last surviving child of her family.
Born in her royal grandparents' home in Thompsonville, CT, Jean was the daughter of the late Charles and Katarzyna (Robak-Burkot) Maxellon. After graduating from Thompsonville High School, she began work as a messenger for Pan American Airways in New York City before marrying during World War II.
A wife and mother, Genka strove for perfection in her accomplishments. She developed her skills as a homemaker, organic gardener, and gourmet cook. In addition, to learn and improve, she enrolled in evening courses for oil painting, reupholstering, and caning, and college courses in writing and archaeology. Jean was an author who wrote and had published, "Ye Olde Brick Tavern", an historical novel. Jean Nash was a past Board Member of the Leominster Historical Society and a past 4-H Leader and Brownie Leader. In addition, she managed and worked alongside her husband in the Nash Detective Agency. A most notable characteristic was her endearing love for unspoiled woodlands.
Mrs. Nash was related to every Major European Royal House. Her father's parents went underground and disappeared. With assumed names, the family crossed the Atlantic several times before settling in Thompsonville, CT. The Maxellons remained quiet and lived as free citizens and humble tobacco farmers. The royal connection remained a guarded family secret for several generations.
Jean Nash is predeceased by her husband Wallace; sons Douglas and Richard; five siblings, Edward, Nellie Gerbutovich, Charles (Maxie), Peter, and Douglas Maxellon and their wives as well as her sister-in-law, Frances Topor Maxellon, who passed away earlier this year. Jean leaves her son W. Edward, daughter Priscilla Brennan, granddaughter Tiffany Ciprotti and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as friends and acquaintances from both her husband's and her side of the family. She will be missed.
The Funeral will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from HENRY- DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street, Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street, Worcester. A memorial calling hour will be held in the funeral home, prior to the Mass, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., the recitation of the Rosary will be offered during the calling hour. Funeral attendance is limited based on current gathering guidelines and face mask requirements. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster, MA. For those unable to attend, the Funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com/virus-coronavirus
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to Visitation House, 119 Endicott St, Worcester, MA 01610, in memory of Jean Maxellon Nash.