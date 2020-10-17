LEOMINSTER
Jean R. (Bilodeau) Morel, 83, of Leominster, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She lived at home on Lancaster Street for 51 years.
Jean was born December 11, 1936, in Leominster, daughter of the late Alphonse and the late Cecile (St. Jean) Bilodeau, and has lived in Leominster all her life. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1954.
She worked for Digital Equipment Corp., and then Compaq Computers for many years before her retirement. Jean also volunteered to work the polls in Leominster during election times.
Jean was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish. She was a devoted mother and grandmother with family being her top priority. She loved Christmas and playing Bingo. Her generosity and kindness will be an everlasting example to all who knew her.
She leaves her daughter, Rhonda and husband, Rocco Siciliano of Gardner; her son, Daniel Morel and wife, Cindy of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Miranda Dumont of Gardner, Tiffanie and husband, John Warren of Winchendon and Heather and husband, James Primes of Princeton; four great grandchildren, Kaylee Dumont, Gavin Warren, Rocco Warren and Taylor Primes; sister in law, Barbara Bilodeau of Leominster; many nieces and nephews, as well as good friends.
She was predeceased by her brother Louis Bilodeau, and her significant other Mike Arpano. Jean was previously married to Joseph Morel, father of her children, Daniel and Rhonda.
A calling hour will be held Thursday, October 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow at St. Cecilia's Cemetery.
Jean was generous with many charities, to continue that spirit of giving, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the charity of one's choice
