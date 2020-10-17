1/1
Jean R. (Bilodeau) Morel
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEOMINSTER

Jean R. (Bilodeau) Morel, 83, of Leominster, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She lived at home on Lancaster Street for 51 years.

Jean was born December 11, 1936, in Leominster, daughter of the late Alphonse and the late Cecile (St. Jean) Bilodeau, and has lived in Leominster all her life. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1954.

She worked for Digital Equipment Corp., and then Compaq Computers for many years before her retirement. Jean also volunteered to work the polls in Leominster during election times.

Jean was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish. She was a devoted mother and grandmother with family being her top priority. She loved Christmas and playing Bingo. Her generosity and kindness will be an everlasting example to all who knew her.

She leaves her daughter, Rhonda and husband, Rocco Siciliano of Gardner; her son, Daniel Morel and wife, Cindy of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Miranda Dumont of Gardner, Tiffanie and husband, John Warren of Winchendon and Heather and husband, James Primes of Princeton; four great grandchildren, Kaylee Dumont, Gavin Warren, Rocco Warren and Taylor Primes; sister in law, Barbara Bilodeau of Leominster; many nieces and nephews, as well as good friends.

She was predeceased by her brother Louis Bilodeau, and her significant other Mike Arpano. Jean was previously married to Joseph Morel, father of her children, Daniel and Rhonda.

A calling hour will be held Thursday, October 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow at St. Cecilia's Cemetery.

Jean was generous with many charities, to continue that spirit of giving, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the charity of one's choice.

To send an online condolence, please visit ?www.mackfamilyfh.com.



View the online memorial for Jean R. (Bilodeau) Morel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved