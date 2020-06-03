FitchburgJean Sydney Shapland, 90, of Fitchburg, MA passed away on May 31, 2020, after complications due to COVID-19. She was born on April 6, 1930, in Fitchburg, MA to the late Arthur Edward Shapland and Margaret Sumner (MacFarlane) Shapland. Jean graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1948. She went on to complete her nursing degree from her beloved Burbank Hospital School of Nursing. For several years Jean was the Emergency Room Supervisor at Burbank Hospital. In 1972 she was one of the few nurses selected from Burbank Hospital to attend Massachusetts General Hospital's initial Family Nurse Practitioner Program. Jean then became the nurse practitioner for the Community Health Clinic at Burbank Hospital and was one of the pioneers in establishing family nurse practitioners as independent health care providers. Years before Jean retired, she became the Discharge Nurse responsible for planning proper and meaningful care to patients leaving the hospital.Upon retiring her mantra was, "When you get up every morning have something to do." Jean did just this spending her free time volunteering at libraries in the Townsend School System and Mt. Wachusett Community College. Jean was an avid reader, an adventurous traveler, loved the Boston Symphony, watching movies, and gathering with beloved family and friends. Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Bonnie (Davidson) Shapland, along with eleven nieces and nephews who would lovingly refer to her as 'Ant Jean'; Ross Sweatman, Jon Sweatman, Cheryl (Sweatman) Martin, Deborah Jean (Sweatman) Plotkin, Mark Sweatman, Douglas Widlake, Susan Jean (Widlake) Wyrick, Scott Widlake, David Widlake, Christopher Shapland, and Glen Shapland. Jean also leaves twenty-four great-nieces and nephews and twelve great-great nieces and nephews. Jean is predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Barbara (Shapland) Sweatman, Judith (Shapland) Widlake, her brother, Arthur Shapland, Jr., and her great-niece, Jennifer Sweatman. Jean was a founding member of the Jennifer Sweatman Memorial Fund. All of us will remember Jean's quick wit and early morning awakenings of her rendition of, "Rise Shine Give God Glory". She brought us love and laughter and she will be missed dearly. Long Live the Queen!ShaplandCelebration of Life services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jennifer Sweatman Memorial Fund c/o Jon Sweatman 101 Highland Street Townsend, MA 01469.