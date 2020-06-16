FitchburgJeanette E. (Kolenda) Gallagher, 87, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2020 in Leominster Hospital. Jeanette was born in Fitchburg on May 24, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Lunetta) Kolenda. She worked for many years at the Clear Shield Plastic Company until her retirement in 1998. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, being fondly referred to as "Nina". She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Jessica. She will be greatly missed by all, including her dog Harley. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Lopez and her husband Eddie, her loving husband Reginald Carpenter, and her granddaughter Jessica Lopez, all of Fitchburg. She is also survived by her step daughter Jean Barowski and her husband Dennis of Tyngsboro, and their children, Melissa, Janelle, and Monique Barowski; her three sisters, Evelyn Dustin and her husband Joe of Falconer, NY, Barbara LeBlanc of Ormond Beach, FL, Donna Browning of Fitchburg; many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was predeceased by her husband James E. Gallagher. Jeanette's family would like to thank the Health Alliance Home Health Care, especially Michelle Ramos for the wonderful care they provided, as well as the Tufts Health Care Manager, Kathy Lemoine for always being there for them. "We will miss our beloved Nina; hope you're in Heaven, enjoying coffee with Ma!"GallagherFuneral services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice 60 Hospital Rd., Leominster, MA 01453 or to the Toy Poodle Rescue, PO Box 274 Dover, MA 02030.