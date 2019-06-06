Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Jeanette L. Damon


1933 - 2019
Jeanette L. Damon Obituary
of Lancaster; 86 Lancaster Jeanette L. Damon, 86, of Lancaster, died peacefully at her home June 2, 2019. She was born in Leominster, January 8, 1933, daughter of the late Gino and Yolanda (Permerino) DiPaoli.

Jeanette taught Physical Education and was a Guidance Counselor at Leominster High School for many years. In keeping with her commitment to education and making a positive impact on student's lives, she donated generously to Fitchburg State University and Bridgewater State University, establishing scholarship funds in her name. She enjoyed playing tennis, hosting annual reunions with her college classmates, and travelling abroad.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother James DiPaoli and a sister Sandra Quirk. She leaves her nieces and nephews; James DiPaoli, Lisa DiPaoli, Matthew DiPaoli, Jenifer Wornham, and Robert Quirk. Jeanette's funeral services will be private. Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Jeanette L. Damon
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 6, 2019
