Jeanine Cook
1942 - 2020
Gardner

Jeanine F. Cook, 77 of Gardner MA died on June 30, 2020 in Umass Medical Center Worcester. Jeanine was born September 13, 1942 in Plymouth N.H. daughter of Benjamin and Arline (Burt) Cook Jr. She lived in West Rumney N.H. until moving to Fitchburg in 1951. She lived several years in Fitchburg before moving to Gardner. As a youth she attended a sub-special class taught by Mrs. Robert Lovejoy at the Rollstone School in Fitchburg. It was sponsored by the Northern Worcester County Association for the advancement of children with special needs. This was the 1st class to be opened in the area for Special needs children. When she was older she worked for several years at the Workshop on Main Street in Fitchburg for Special Needs adults.

Jeanine leaves 3 sisters; Marlene Kraus of Wentworth N.H., Juanita Sergi of Paris Kentucky and Beneta Hadley of Troy N.H.

Burial took place in the family lot at Ladd Street Cemetery, Haverhill N.H.

Stephen Moorcroft assisted the family with arrangements.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 8, 2020.
