formerly of Brookline, NH
BROOKLINE, NH
Jeanne A. Schultz, 87, formerly of Brookline, NH, died Monday December 9, 2019, at Epsom Health Care Center, Epsom, NH. Her husband, William L. Schultz, died in 1976.
Mrs. Schultz was born in Boston, January 22, 1932, grew up in Brighton and spent many years living in Sudbury, MA. She loved spending summers with her family at their cottage on Lake Winnipesaukee. For fifteen years, Mrs. Schultz worked in the logistics department of Digital Equipment Corporation.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Joseph W. Schultz, and his wife Cynthia of Brookline, NH; Judith A. Schultz, and her husband Kenneth Lindberg of Gilford, NH; and Jennifer A. Beck, and her husband William of Barnstead, NH. She leaves 8 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on December 28, 2019 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend, MA. Burial in Sudbury, Mass will private.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate in Jeanne's memory may do so to either , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or their local animal shelter.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019