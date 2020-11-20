1/1
Jeanne (Leger) Gauvin
1932 - 2020
Leominster

Jeanne (Leger) Gauvin, 88, of Leominster, died November 18, 2020, at home after an illness. She was born June 22, 1932, in St. Thomas, NB, Canada, daughter of the late Eric and Rose Anna (Goguen) Leger. Mrs. Gauvin was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish, Leominster and also member of their Ladies of St. Anne. She is survived by one son; Guy Gauvin, and his wife Sheila, of Lunenburg, two daughters; Linda Fleck and Dianne Gauvin both of Leominster, two brothers; Omer Leger and Gerard Leger, both of New Brunswick, Canada, and three sisters; Claudette Bourque, Dorine LeBlanc and Rose-Mai Collette all of New Brunswick, Canada, her grandchildren; Erica Connolly and her husband James, Eric Gauvin, , Michelle Martin and her husband Ryan, her great grandchildren; Gavin and Mia Connolly, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Emile Gauvin in 2015, and her brothers; Ulysse Leger, Donald Leger and Herve Leger.

Mass of Christian Burial

Jeanne's funeral will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Monday morning, November 23rd, from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Jeanne (Leger) Gauvin


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
