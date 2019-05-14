Princeton Jeanne Louise (Raymond) Occhipinti, 89, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 in the Quabbin Valley Nursing and Healthcare center.



Jeanne was born in Holden, MA on December 30, 1929, a daughter of the late George and Esther (Malmberg) Raymond. She was the owner of the Shady Lane Greenhouse in Princeton. She proudly operated her all organic business from 1966 until 2017. Jeanne was a pioneer in organic farming and belonged to the Northeast Organic Farming Association. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and attended the Redemption Rock Church. In her younger years, Jeanne was involved with the Magic Steppers, a ballroom dancing group.



She is survived by her daughter Patricia Occhipinti and her husband Ric Schomaker of VT; son, Paul Occhipinti of Hubbardston; brother Harry Raymond and wife Eleanor of CT, many nieces and nephews.



Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Emanuel Occhipinti; infant son, David; brothers, Kenneth, Richard, and Paul Raymond, and her sister, M. Peggy Kingdon.



The family would like to thank the Trinity Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Occhipinti Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 17 in the Redemption Rock Church, 3 Hager Park Rd., Westminster, from 9:30-11:00am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Trinity Hospice, 545 Southwest Cutoff Suite 9, Worcester, Ma 01607.







View the online memorial for Jeanne Louise Occhipinti Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary