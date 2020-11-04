LEOMINSTER
Jeanne (Richard) Harris passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2. She died in her sleep after spending the day surrounded by her loving family, holding the hand of her husband of 68 years, Richard.
Jeanne was born on March 11, 1930 on French Hill in Leominster. She spent her entire life in Leominster, never wanting to live anywhere else. Jeanne attended St. Cecilia's Elementary School and Leominster High School, and was on the St. Jean's Drill Team. She attended the Peacock Beauty Academy in Worcester, where she had many adventures in the city. She opened Jeanne's Beauty Salon in her home on 5th Street, while a mother of 5. She became an avid walker, and it was a challenge to keep up with her. Jeanne and Richard had 6 children, Deborah Isabelle and her husband Warren, Richard Harris Jr. and his wife Maureen, Rhonda Dion and her husband Peter, Lisa Marcoux, Cynthia Jennings and her husband Craig, and John who passed away in 2018. Jeanne loved each and every of her 15 grandchildren, including special friend Erica Cox-Piermirini.
All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Father's Table at 40 Boutelle Street in Fitchburg, MA. The Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Jeanne R. Harris