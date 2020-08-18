1/1
Jeanne R. (Charette) Thibault
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Fitchburg

Jeanne R. (Charette) Thibault, 88, passed away peacefully in the Sterling Village Nursing Facility on August 14, 2020. Jeanne was born in Fitchburg on January 10, 1932, a daughter of the late Albert and Alphonsine (LaChapelle) Charette.

She worked for many years at Comfort Slipper, and being a skilled seamstress, Jeanne also sewed Margaret Lamothe Doll clothing. She later retired from the Fitchburg School System, having worked several years in the Cafeteria. She always loved spending time with her family and friends; in her later years she enjoyed playing cards with her sisters and grandchildren. Jeanne always looked forward to camping trips and traveling. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by three sons, James Thibault of Shirley and his longtime companion Jane LeBlanc, John Thibault and his wife Elaine of Chelmsford, Alan Thibault and his wife Denise of Las Vegas, one daughter, Laurie Derderian and her husband Todd of Leominster, two sisters, Florence Wilcox of Lunenburg and Claire Williams of NH, seven grandchildren, Cindy MacMillan, Susan Brunelle, Erica Ullo, Derek Derderian, Melissa Fitzgerald, Travis Artist, Shawn Artist, eight great-grandchildren, Sadie, Brodie, Julie, Ryann, Colten, Nora, Adeline, Tyler, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Donald Thibault in 2017.

Thibault

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.



View the online memorial for Jeanne R. (Charette) Thibault


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers
Nancy Hubbard
August 18, 2020
I am so glad I was able to connect with aunt Jeanne later in life. Much love.
Dan Charette
Family
