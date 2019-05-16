of Leominster; 83 Leominster Jeannette "Jay" A. (Plourde) Brow, 83, of Leominster, died May 10, 2019, in UMASS Medical Center, Worcester. She was born January 16, 1936, in Leominster, daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Chapdeline) Plourde. She was a switchboard operator at Leominster Hospital for many years. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish, St. Jean de Baptiste and the Red Hat Ladies.



Jeannette is survived by four sons; Daniel A. Brow and his girlfriend Jeannie of Alaska, Dennis J. Brow and his wife Kim of North Berwick, Maine, Richard H.J. Brow Jr., and his wife Cheri of Leominster, Randy E. Brow and his wife Katrina of Tilton, NH, three daughters; Laurie L. Lorion and her husband Dennis of Westminster, MA, Becki E. Brow and her partner Judy Beique of Dudley, MA, Ramona Brow and her companion David Bergeron of Leominster, two sisters; Loraine Todd of New York, Rita Friske of Leominster and Florida, along with eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband Richard Brow who died in 1988 and her sister, Carmen Ovaska. Brow Jeannette's funeral will be held Monday, May 20th, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. A Calling hour will precede the funeral from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeannette's memory may be made to a .



To Light A Candle or Leave A Message of Condolence visit www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.







View the online memorial for Jeannette "Jay" A. Brow Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary