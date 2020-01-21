Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
168 Mechanic Street
Leominster, MA
View Map
Jeannette (Dufresne) Bilotta


1921 - 2020
Jeannette (Dufresne) Bilotta Obituary
of Leominster; 98

Leominster

Jeannette (Dufresne) Bilotta, 98, of Leominster, died January 16, 2020 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital. She was born June 23, 1921, in Leominster, MA, daughter of the late Arthur and Annette (Brassard) Dufresne. Jeannette worked as a seamstress at the former R & M Mfg. Co., Wachusett Shirt Co., and Cluett Peabody.

She is survived by two sons; Frank Bilotta and his wife Elaine of Westminster, MA, James Bilotta and his wife Diane, of Grantham, NH, one daughter; Cynthia White and her husband William of Meredith, NH along with seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sixth great- grandchild expected in March and many nieces and nephews. Jeannette was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Raymond Bilotta, five brothers and seven sisters.

Bilotta

Jeannette's funeral will be held Friday, January 24th, 2020 from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic Street, Leominster . Calling hours will be held Friday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation in Jeannette's memory may be made to: American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northhampton, MA 01061-0515 or at www.macular.org/donations.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Jeannette (Dufresne) Bilotta
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020
