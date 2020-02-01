|
Fitchburg
Jeannette C. (Bourque) Cormier, 91 passed away on Thursday, January 30 in the Keystone Center in Leominster.
Mrs. Cormier was born on April 1, 1928 in Leominster a daughter of the late Alexander and Alice (Melanson) Bourque.
She was the wife of the late Raymond T. Cormier.
Jeannette is survived by her children, Diane Mickey and her husband, David of Myrtle Beach, SC, Dennis Cormier and his wife, Debra of Leominster, David Cormier of Leominster, Denise Woods and her husband, Christopher of St. Petersburg, FL, Danny Cormier of Fitchburg, Douglas Cormier of Ashburnham, one brother, Joseph Bourque of California, two sisters, Simone Senay of Florida, Paulette Galliker of Florida, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She had retired from the former Digital Equipment Corp., working as a secretary for many years.
Jeannette was an avid golfer and skier. She loved to travel and play cards with her friends.
Cormier
Calling hours are from 11:00am-1:00pm on Tuesday, February 4 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Compassus Living Foundation, 10 Cadillac Dr., Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027 or Email to : Compassus Living Foundation.org.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 1, 2020