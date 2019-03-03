Jeannette C. (LeBlanc) Narbonne, 87



LUNENBURG - Jeannette C. (LeBlanc) Narbonne, a 60 year resident of Lunenburg, died peacefully Monday morning, February 25, 2019 in Fitchburg Healthcare after a lengthy illness.



Jeanette was born in Fitchburg, on September 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Maillet) LeBlanc. Her beloved husband, Albert J. Narbonne died in 2010.



Jeanette is survived by one daughter, Celeste A. Narbonne of Lunenburg; one sister, Anne Moyers of Middlesboro, KY; seven grandchildren, James Narbonne, Brian Partridge, Nicholas Partridge, Christopher Partridge, Katherine Partridge, Rebecca Partridge and Jennifer Partridge; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and one son-in-law, Jim Partridge.



Jeanette was predeceased by one daughter, Denise Partridge; one grandson, Jason Partridge; one brother, Ernest "Butch" LeBlanc and four sisters, Dorothy Treadmill, Lilian Corda, Florence Cormier and Constance Pare-Treadmill.



Jeannette worked for many years in accounts payable at New England Business Solutions. She took an early retirement to help her ailing father. Jeanette was extremely caring and giving of her time. She always loved helping others. She helped many people in her life with the loving care she provided. In her spare, time Jeannette enjoyed relaxing at home and watching tv.



NARBONNE - Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, with Mass at 12 noon in St. Boniface Church, 817 Mass Ave., Luneburg. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St.. Winchendon.



Calling hours will be held in the funeral home from 10:30-11:30 am.



For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2019