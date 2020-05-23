loving and devoted mother,
grandmother, great-grandmother,
sister, and friend
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jeannette Champagne Leblanc, loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, on Monday, May 18, 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully at the Keystone Nursing Center in Leominster, MA, less than a month after celebrating her 100th birthday.
Jeannette was an amazing lady, the true definition of grace, poise, beauty, and strength. She was a selfless woman who shall never be forgotten by any who had the privilege of knowing her. A mother of eight, she leaves behind her four daughters: Micheline Leblanc Rivard of Saint-Basile-le-grand, QC CA; Huguette Leblanc Desilets and spouse Paul of Saint-Colomban, QC CA; France Leblanc Kutarnia and spouse Jack of Lunenburg, MA; Sylvie Leblanc Nadeau and spouse Michael of Leominster, MA – and four sons: Jean-Guy Leblanc of Kissimmee, FL; Marc Leblanc and life companion Julie Potter; Michel Leblanc and spouse Susan of Fitchburg, MA; and Jocelyn Leblanc (pre-deceased).
Jeannette was born in Saint-Samuel, Quebec, Canada on April 24, 1920, to Alfred and Diana Champagne. She and her husband Arthur lived in Saint-Eulalie from 1942 to 1964. They then moved to Leominster, Massachusetts while always maintaining a strong connection to their French-Canadian roots.
Jeannette worked at Foster Grant for many years and was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church. When her husband passed away in 1970, she was left to take care of her eight children. She loved spending time with family and friends and greeting everyone with open arms and a warm smile. She enjoyed travel and music, especially traditional songs from her youth. She was a beacon of light despite the hardships she experienced, overcoming every challenge in her path. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, courage, and loving spirit. We will miss her with all our hearts.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to Jeannette's youngest daughter, Sylvie and family, Yvette Beauvais, and the Keystone Nursing Center for the loving care they provided Jeannette during her golden years.
Leblanc
The funeral Mass and burial will be announced at a future date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The funeral Mass and burial will be announced at a future date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 23, 2020.