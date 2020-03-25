|
Jeannette G. (Gagne) Martineau, 89, of Leominster died unexpectedly Friday, March 20th, at UMass Memorial-Health Alliance Hospital – Leominster Campus.
She was born on December 15, 1930, daughter of Eddy and Marguerite (Chandonnet) Gagne of Fitchburg, MA.
Jeannette married her husband, Albert J. Martineau in 1958 and was widowed in February 7, 1978 when he predeceased her during the blizzard. She worked in various capacities in Leominster and surrounding towns before retiring in 2007. She was most proud of working hard as long as she could, and even until most recently was known to climb her own step-ladders and dust about her apartments at the expense of stressing out her family.
She liked to cook and dabble at baking, and play a good hand at Rummy or few rounds of Yahtzee. She had a curious mind, adventurous spirit and infectious laugh. She was known for being very direct about her thoughts. Although her greatest pride was her children and grandchildren and their various activities, her enjoyment was her time with her cat, Emmet.
Jeannette is survived by remaining sister, Irene (Gagne) Payson of Arizona; her daughters and their husbands: Barbara E. (Martineau) and her husband, Robert E. LeBlanc of Leominster; Donna J. (Martineau) of Leominster and her husband John Ciccone III of Leominster; Margaret R. (Martineau) Lancey of Gardner; seven grandchildren: John (J.C) Ciccone IV and fiancée, Ashley Tucker; Michael Ciccone; Nicole M. LeBlanc, Erik J. LeBlanc and his husband, Allan Paoletti; Eilish, Evan and Emma Lancey.; one great-grandchild, Sophia Ciccone, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Theresa (Gagne) Tata, Pauline (Gagne) Albert, Bernadette "Bernie" (Gagne) Chapman.
Per Jeannette's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A private burial will be scheduled later.
The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
