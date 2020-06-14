Jeannette Girouard Thomas



Jeannette Girouard Thomas, daughter of Philias and Antoinette Girouard born in Ste. Marie, New Brunswick, Canada on June 13, 1932, passed away on May 17, 2020 at Leominster Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Norman in 2001. She was one of five children (Roger, Emile, Norman, Yvette). She leaves behind one daughter, Linda Picard and one grandson, Thomas, two great-grandchildren, Chloey and Hailey Picard, one niece, Melissa and one nephew, Roger.



There will be no services per her request.



