Jeannette Girouard Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette Girouard Thomas

Jeannette Girouard Thomas, daughter of Philias and Antoinette Girouard born in Ste. Marie, New Brunswick, Canada on June 13, 1932, passed away on May 17, 2020 at Leominster Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Norman in 2001. She was one of five children (Roger, Emile, Norman, Yvette). She leaves behind one daughter, Linda Picard and one grandson, Thomas, two great-grandchildren, Chloey and Hailey Picard, one niece, Melissa and one nephew, Roger.

There will be no services per her request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved