lifelong Fitchburg resident; 88
FITCHBURG
Jeannette M. (LeBlanc) LeBlanc, 88, of Fitchburg, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at The Highlands, Fitchburg. Her husband of 56 years, Gerard J. "Jerry" LeBlanc, died in February 2008. Mrs. LeBlanc was born in Fitchburg, January 14, 1932, a daughter of John and Madeleine (Cormier) LeBlanc and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident. For many years Mrs. LeBlanc worked as a waitress at the former Rendezvous Restaurant in the Cleghorn section of Fitchburg. She attended St. Joseph's Church and was a member of its Ladies of Ste. Anne. She also enjoyed bowling at Palace Lanes and playing cards. She leaves two sons, David G. LeBlanc and his wife, Lois of Westminster, Brian E. LeBlanc and his wife, Joanne of Hubbardston; three daughters, Carol A. LeBlanc, Susan T. LeBlanc both of Fitchburg, Brenda E. Chartier and her husband, John, of Colorado Springs, CO, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
LeBlanc
Funeral services are pending at this time. The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2020