LEOMINSTER
Jeannette M. (Caissie) Robichaud, 79, of Leominster, died Friday, September 18, at UMass Medical Center.
Jeannette was born April 12, 1941, in Rogersville, New Brunswick, daughter of the late Placide and the late Marie Rose (Leger) Caissie. She worked for Sportsman's Plastic from 1970 until 1993.
She leaves her husband of 60 years, Normand Robichaud; two sons, Donald Robichaud and Robert Robichaud; one daughter, Pauline Brisebois; one grandson, Mark A. Brisebois, Jr.; one great granddaughter, Abby Rose Brisebois; two brothers, Fedele Caissie and Clorice Caissie; three sisters, Geralda Bourque, Eva Bourgeoies and Claudette Caissie; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three sisters, Dorine Richard, Diane Hebert and Simmone Bourque.
The funeral Mass and burial will be announced at a future date.
