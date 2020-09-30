1/1
Jeannette M. (Caissie) Robichaud
1941 - 2020
LEOMINSTER

Jeannette M. (Caissie) Robichaud, 79, of Leominster, died Friday, September 18, at UMass Medical Center.

Jeannette was born April 12, 1941, in Rogersville, New Brunswick, daughter of the late Placide and the late Marie Rose (Leger) Caissie. She worked for Sportsman's Plastic from 1970 until 1993.

She leaves her husband of 60 years, Normand Robichaud; two sons, Donald Robichaud and Robert Robichaud; one daughter, Pauline Brisebois; one grandson, Mark A. Brisebois, Jr.; one great granddaughter, Abby Rose Brisebois; two brothers, Fedele Caissie and Clorice Caissie; three sisters, Geralda Bourque, Eva Bourgeoies and Claudette Caissie; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three sisters, Dorine Richard, Diane Hebert and Simmone Bourque.

The funeral Mass and burial will be announced at a future date.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster, is directing arrangements.



View the online memorial for Jeannette M. (Caissie) Robichaud


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8420
