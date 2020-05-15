Jeannette R. (Boivin) Mancuso
1936 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother

Leominster

Jeannette R. "Jay" (Boivin) Mancuso, 83, formerly of Fitchburg, passed away on May 12, 2020 in Leominster Hospital. Jay was born in Fitchburg on December 31, 1936, a daughter of the late Henry and Rita (Gomond) Mancuso. For many years she worked as a Supervisor for all of the Victory Supermarkets Deli Department. She was a wonderful and skilled cook, always enjoying hosting holidays and cooking for friends and family. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Michael Mancuso; two sons, Richard Mancuso and wife Kathryn of Fitchburg, Michael Mancuso, Jr., of Lunenburg; a grandson, Timothy Mancuso and wife Gabriella of Fitchburg; two great grandchildren, Adianna and Mia Mancuso; several nieces and nephews. Jay was predeceased by her brother Robert Boivin in 2017.

Mancuso

Funeral services will be held privately.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My sincere condolences to you Mike and your family.
Elizabeth Carbone
May 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, especially during a time like this. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Mike, I extend to you my sincerest condolences.
Angel P.
Neighbor
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
