Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
Leominster
Jeannette R. "Jay" (Boivin) Mancuso, 83, formerly of Fitchburg, passed away on May 12, 2020 in Leominster Hospital. Jay was born in Fitchburg on December 31, 1936, a daughter of the late Henry and Rita (Gomond) Mancuso. For many years she worked as a Supervisor for all of the Victory Supermarkets Deli Department. She was a wonderful and skilled cook, always enjoying hosting holidays and cooking for friends and family. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Michael Mancuso; two sons, Richard Mancuso and wife Kathryn of Fitchburg, Michael Mancuso, Jr., of Lunenburg; a grandson, Timothy Mancuso and wife Gabriella of Fitchburg; two great grandchildren, Adianna and Mia Mancuso; several nieces and nephews. Jay was predeceased by her brother Robert Boivin in 2017.
Mancuso
Funeral services will be held privately.
View the online memorial for Jeannette R. (Boivin) Mancuso
Leominster
Jeannette R. "Jay" (Boivin) Mancuso, 83, formerly of Fitchburg, passed away on May 12, 2020 in Leominster Hospital. Jay was born in Fitchburg on December 31, 1936, a daughter of the late Henry and Rita (Gomond) Mancuso. For many years she worked as a Supervisor for all of the Victory Supermarkets Deli Department. She was a wonderful and skilled cook, always enjoying hosting holidays and cooking for friends and family. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Michael Mancuso; two sons, Richard Mancuso and wife Kathryn of Fitchburg, Michael Mancuso, Jr., of Lunenburg; a grandson, Timothy Mancuso and wife Gabriella of Fitchburg; two great grandchildren, Adianna and Mia Mancuso; several nieces and nephews. Jay was predeceased by her brother Robert Boivin in 2017.
Mancuso
Funeral services will be held privately.
View the online memorial for Jeannette R. (Boivin) Mancuso
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 15, 2020.