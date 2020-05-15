Loving Wife, Mother, GrandmotherLeominsterJeannette R. "Jay" (Boivin) Mancuso, 83, formerly of Fitchburg, passed away on May 12, 2020 in Leominster Hospital. Jay was born in Fitchburg on December 31, 1936, a daughter of the late Henry and Rita (Gomond) Mancuso. For many years she worked as a Supervisor for all of the Victory Supermarkets Deli Department. She was a wonderful and skilled cook, always enjoying hosting holidays and cooking for friends and family. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Michael Mancuso; two sons, Richard Mancuso and wife Kathryn of Fitchburg, Michael Mancuso, Jr., of Lunenburg; a grandson, Timothy Mancuso and wife Gabriella of Fitchburg; two great grandchildren, Adianna and Mia Mancuso; several nieces and nephews. Jay was predeceased by her brother Robert Boivin in 2017.MancusoFuneral services will be held privately.