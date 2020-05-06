Jeannette Sawin
1933 - 2020
Fitchburg: Jeannette (Marois) Sawin 86, passed away Friday, May 1,2020 in Fitchburg, MA . Born in Fitchburg, MA September 2, 1933 to Benjamin Marois and Clara (Gagne) Marois from Canada, she lived in Leominster, MA most of her life. Jeannette was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Robert J. Sawin, her brothers Alfred, Alphonse, Edmond, and Leo, and her sister Rita (Marois) Griffin. She leaves behind her sisters, Theresa (Marois) Adams and Clara Marois; her children Ruth Sawin-Locke, Debra (Sawin) Leger and her husband Richard Leger, and Kenneth Sawin; her grandchildren William delGiudice and Michael delGiudice and his wife Stephanie (Herrick) delGiudice; her great-grandchildren, Haley and Chloe delGiudice; and several nieces and nephews.

Jan held several occupations in the Leominster area throughout her life, eventually retiring from Burbank Hospital in 1991. She met her husband at a roller skating rink in Lunenburg, where she taught figure-skating lessons for many years. A true matriarch of an adoring family, Jan embodied kindness. She treated everyone she encountered as her own flesh and blood, and inspired many to follow suit. Her smile was especially warm and comforting, and she had a spicy sense of humor. She loved roses, angels, outings with her family, car rides to the beach, and anything purple. She would often speak of how she lost her mother as a child, and grew up without a mother's guidance. Still, we can all only hope to be the kind of person Jan became. She will be sorely missed by many.

Services will be private at a later date due to current restrictions of Covid-19 . Donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg is directing. Michael S. Alario _Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Jeannette Sawin


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
