Jeannette T. MasciangioliLEOMINSTER - Jeannette T. (Mercure) Masciangioli, 78, passed away peacefully at River Terrace Health Care Center in Lancaster on June 6, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimers Disease.She was born on March 23, 1942 in Fitchburg , the daughter of Emile and Adrienne (Mercier) Mercure.Jeannette was a 1960 graduate of Leominster High School . She worked in several retail stores until her retirement. She was a member of St. Anna's Parish in Leominster, Jeannette and her husband Pelino are members of The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Leo's Church as well as the St. Anna Matthew 25 Society, which are both organizations that minister to the needs of the less fortunate among us, operating local Food Pantries. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially cruising and their trips to ItalyShe leaves her husband of 40 years, Pelino A. Masciangioli, her son Jason Daniels, and his wife Melissa of Leominster, her step children P. Mark Masciangioli, and his wife Cindy of Dudley, Lisa Petalas and spouse Pam of Easthampton, Kris-Ann Brideau, and her husband Richard of Hamden, Marybeth Flanagan and her husband Jim of Leominster. Her grandchildren Madison, Joshua, and Nathan,11 stepgrandchildren, and one great-grandchild all of whom she loved dearly, several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her daughter Phoelicia Daniels, as well as a brother Raymond Mercure.MASCIANGIOLI - The Funeral will be held on Thursday (June 11) in St. Anna's Church, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM . Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery in Leominster. A private calling hour for the family will occur prior to her Funeral Mass. THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St., Leominster is assisting the family with all of the arrangements.The family would like to thank all friends and family members that supported her during her struggles with Alzheimers. Special thanks to all the staff at River Terrace especially the special care unit where she received loving care, and a thank you also to Trinity Hopice.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to: Matthew 25, c/o St. Anna's Church, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster, MA 01453, or The St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Leo's Church, 108 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453.