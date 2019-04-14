Jeannette Virginia LaClair



Jeannette Virginia (Leger) LaClair, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital, in Hartford, CT. She was born in Fitchburg on July 3, 1931 and lived almost all of her life in Leominster. For over 20 years Jan was a hard working and very well loved employee at Walmart in Lunenburg, retiring from there at the age of 84. She devoted her life to her children and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her catholic faith was everything to her and she lived her life as a kind and giving woman She will be greatly missed.



Jan is preceded in death by her spouse Joseph and her brothers, Gerard and Camille and sister Cecile. She leaves behind her children, Dennis LaClair of Leominster, Carol Kaster of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Jason LaClair of Plainfield, CT. In addition there are five granddaughters, Allison Murphy, Kimberly Lothyan, Valerie Kaster, Heather DiBartolomeo and Christa LaClair and eight great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 11am, at St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg