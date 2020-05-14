Jeannine (Dube) Beane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
71

Atlanta

Jeannine (Dube) Beane, 71, passed away on May 2, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family and dear friends, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. During this time, she continued to embrace life to the fullest.

She leaves her brother, Joseph Dube of Fitchburg; her sister, Joan (Dube) Ficarra of Ashburnham and Englewood, FL; her sister-in-law, Anita (Langlois) Dube of Westminster; four nieces, Christine (Ficarra) Greenawalt and her fiancé Christopher Terp of Auburn, Jennifer (Dube) Wilkins and her husband Scott of Harvard, Justine (Dube) Donnelly and her husband Matthew of Madison, NJ and Suzanne (Ficarra) Michel of Westminster; her godchild, Bob Fulton of Tallahassee, FL; cousins, great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Jeannine also leaves many close friends in Atlanta including Carolyn Calloway, J. Smith and Greg Simms.

She was predeceased by her brother John L. Dube in 2012 and her brother-in-law, Michael J. Ficarra, Jr in 2003.

Jeannie was born and raised in Fitchburg the youngest child of Louis A and Gertrude V. (Richards) Dube. She was a proud graduate of Fitchburg High School, the Class of 1967. Jeannine moved south in 1974, living in Columbia, SC before settling in Atlanta. After masterfully renovating her 1940 Piedmont Heights bungalow, she pursued her executive MBA from Georgia State University in 1996. Her business consulting career took her all over the world leading to a variety of projects for Fortune 500 companies. In addition, Jeannine had her own consulting and accounting business, SAI Consulting and her own catering company, serving Atlanta. During her career, Jeannine battled and survived five different types of cancer.

Jeannie was truly a Renaissance woman, gifted with multiple talents and knowledge about many facets of life. Her friends wondered why she never applied to be a contestant on her favorite show Jeopardy! Cooking, baking, jewelry making, collecting shoes and artwork were her creative pursuits. She held cooking classes, dinner parties and showered her loved ones with handmade jewelry. Jeannine enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Each decade of life was celebrated with a trip to New York City for Broadway shows, dining and an opportunity to visit family.

A celebration of Jeannine's life will be held at a later date and she will be buried in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers please donate in her honor to: Open Hand Atlanta @ www.openhandatlanta.org/donate or to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA is assisting Jeannine's family with funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



View the online memorial for Jeannine (Dube) Beane


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 13, 2020
I miss her deeply, and am so blessed to have spent precious few days at her side in early March. She lives with me through many memories and much hand-made jewelry. I love her and want to honor her Atlanta Family - you are amazing friends and this obituary is a tribute to the special bonds that you had. Thank you all!
Justine Donnelly
Family
May 12, 2020
So smart and talented. A cancer fighter! Well miss you Aunt Jeannine.
Jennifer Wilkins
Family
May 10, 2020
First annual Billy Becker memorial Broadway Tour..!
Will miss you little g...
Give Billy a big hug for me...
Greg Simms
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved