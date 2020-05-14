71
Atlanta
Jeannine (Dube) Beane, 71, passed away on May 2, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family and dear friends, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. During this time, she continued to embrace life to the fullest.
She leaves her brother, Joseph Dube of Fitchburg; her sister, Joan (Dube) Ficarra of Ashburnham and Englewood, FL; her sister-in-law, Anita (Langlois) Dube of Westminster; four nieces, Christine (Ficarra) Greenawalt and her fiancé Christopher Terp of Auburn, Jennifer (Dube) Wilkins and her husband Scott of Harvard, Justine (Dube) Donnelly and her husband Matthew of Madison, NJ and Suzanne (Ficarra) Michel of Westminster; her godchild, Bob Fulton of Tallahassee, FL; cousins, great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Jeannine also leaves many close friends in Atlanta including Carolyn Calloway, J. Smith and Greg Simms.
She was predeceased by her brother John L. Dube in 2012 and her brother-in-law, Michael J. Ficarra, Jr in 2003.
Jeannie was born and raised in Fitchburg the youngest child of Louis A and Gertrude V. (Richards) Dube. She was a proud graduate of Fitchburg High School, the Class of 1967. Jeannine moved south in 1974, living in Columbia, SC before settling in Atlanta. After masterfully renovating her 1940 Piedmont Heights bungalow, she pursued her executive MBA from Georgia State University in 1996. Her business consulting career took her all over the world leading to a variety of projects for Fortune 500 companies. In addition, Jeannine had her own consulting and accounting business, SAI Consulting and her own catering company, serving Atlanta. During her career, Jeannine battled and survived five different types of cancer.
Jeannie was truly a Renaissance woman, gifted with multiple talents and knowledge about many facets of life. Her friends wondered why she never applied to be a contestant on her favorite show Jeopardy! Cooking, baking, jewelry making, collecting shoes and artwork were her creative pursuits. She held cooking classes, dinner parties and showered her loved ones with handmade jewelry. Jeannine enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Each decade of life was celebrated with a trip to New York City for Broadway shows, dining and an opportunity to visit family.
A celebration of Jeannine's life will be held at a later date and she will be buried in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers please donate in her honor to: Open Hand Atlanta @ www.openhandatlanta.org/donate or to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 14, 2020.