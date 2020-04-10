|
|
of Fitchburg; 90
FITCHBURG
Jeannine N. (Lapierre) Rouleau, 90, of Fitchburg, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Rouleau was born in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada December 26, 1929 a daughter of Napoleon and Lumina (Leclerc) Lapierre and resided much of her life in Fitchburg.
Jeannine worked as a jewelry sales clerk at Prime Value Mart in Leominster before her retirement in 1982. She enjoyed stopping at flea markets and ran her own vintage jewelry shop in a Leominster indoor flea market for many years. She also made handmade braided rugs for family, friends and for sale at the Country Braid House in Tilton NH.
Jeannine's passion was singing. She sang with the Fine Tuners band for the last 25 years and prior to that was a member of the Chordles and Unichords singing groups. She had been a member of Holy Rosary Church in Fitchburg and sang in their choir.
Jeannine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She leaves her husband of 64 years, Archie Rouleau; two daughters, Denise C. Rouleau of Gloucester, Kathleen A. Rouleau and husband Derek Fairchild of Lunenburg; a sister, Anita Frechette of Leominster; grandchildren , Lauren Benchoff, Delaney Benchoff, Sydney Arnold, Ian Fairchild, Casey Fairchild and Nikia Fairchild.
She was predeceased by her sister, Marie Cristofono of Leominster.
Rouleau
Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Jeannine N. Rouleau
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020