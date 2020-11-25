1/1
Jeffrey A. "Red" Cadrette
1962 - 2020
MILFORD, NH: Jeffrey A. Cadrette, 58, of Milford, NH, formerly of West Townsend, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 21, 2020. Jeff was born in Lowell, August 23, 1962, a son of Albert E. Cadrette and the late Ruth E. (Walker) Cadrette and has resided in Milford for over 15 years. He grew up in West Townsend and was a 1980 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend. He was an avid fan of the Boston sports teams and enjoyed playing golf. He worked as an appraiser at Jonathan Nash Appraisal Service in Wilton, NH. In addition to his father of West Townsend, he leaves three brothers, Douglas R. Cadrette of Ayer, Anthony T. Cadrette of Fitchburg, John T. Cadrette of West Townsend; three sisters, Anne M. Cadrette of West Townsend, Janet E. Cadrette-Brown of Derry, NH, Melinda C. Perkins of Nashua, NH, several nieces and nephews and many longtime dear friends.

A graveside service will be held 1 PM Monday, November 20, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Dudley Road, West Townsend. Masks will be required to those who wish to attend. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuineral.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home - Townsend
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
