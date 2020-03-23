|
61 Formerly of Lunenburg
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Jeffrey Alan Dodge, 61, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale after a long period of declining health.
Jeff leaves his sister, Amy (Dodge) Leet and her husband Bill of Lunenburg; five nephews, Brad Leet of Pepperell, David Leet of Lunenburg, Jonathan Leet and his wife Carol of Gardner, Tim Dodge of PA, Terry and Michelle Dodge of PA; one niece, Stephanie (Dodge) Staib and her husband Pat of Ocean City, MD.
He is predeceased by a brother, Stuart D. Dodge and a nephew Robert S. Dodge.
Jeff was born in Boson on May 7, 1958 a son of the late David and Margaret (Davidson) Dodge. He graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1976 Cum Laude. He also graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1980. He spent his junior year at the University of Glasgow. He worked in the Peace Corps in Morocco, teaching English and working for Senator Mary Padula in Boston as an aide. His last job was at Zimmer Advertising Company in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
He was a world traveler spending time in the Untied States as well as Europe.
His family would like to thank the staff at Holy Cross Hospital and his friends, Beth and Dave Talen for the help they had given Jeff during his illness.
A private graveside service will be in the North Cemetery and there are no calling hours.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg has been entrusted with Jeff's funeral arrangements.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 23, 2020