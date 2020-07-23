1/1
Jeffrey A. Sargent
Loving Husband and Father

Westminster

Jeffrey "Jeff" Sargent, 57, of Westminster MA, died unexpectedly from a massive heart attack on July 15. He was born in Lowell, MA but grew up in Morrisville, VT; he was the son of the late Leigh Sargent and late Norma Walkonen.

Jeff leaves behind his devoted wife of over 25 years, Susan (Palmieri) Sargent, three loving sons, Samuel, Jacob, Joshua, step-father Edward Walkonen, step-sister Jodi Petrosus and her husband Michael, step-brother John Walkonen, and in-laws Venerina and Rocco Palmieri, brothers-in-law, Anthony Palmieri and his wife Lori, Daniel Palmieri and his wife Megan. Jeff was an Airforce Veteran and graduated from Fitchburg State with a BS. He worked as a C.O. at MCI Shirley for 26 years, until his retirement.

Funeral arrangements will be held privately.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
July 23, 2020
Sorry to hear about Jeff, he was a wonderful man. The world will be a lesser place without him. Bless you and your family.
Doug and Cathy Whitney
Friend
July 23, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss

Don & Chris Souter
Christine Souter
Friend
