Loving Husband and FatherWestminsterJeffrey "Jeff" Sargent, 57, of Westminster MA, died unexpectedly from a massive heart attack on July 15. He was born in Lowell, MA but grew up in Morrisville, VT; he was the son of the late Leigh Sargent and late Norma Walkonen.Jeff leaves behind his devoted wife of over 25 years, Susan (Palmieri) Sargent, three loving sons, Samuel, Jacob, Joshua, step-father Edward Walkonen, step-sister Jodi Petrosus and her husband Michael, step-brother John Walkonen, and in-laws Venerina and Rocco Palmieri, brothers-in-law, Anthony Palmieri and his wife Lori, Daniel Palmieri and his wife Megan. Jeff was an Airforce Veteran and graduated from Fitchburg State with a BS. He worked as a C.O. at MCI Shirley for 26 years, until his retirement.SargentFuneral arrangements will be held privately.