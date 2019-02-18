Jeffrey F. Johnson

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Jeffrey F. Johnson, 74, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, February 15, 2019.



Jeff was born in Leominster, the son of Elmer and Frances (Smith) Johnson and had lived most of his life in Leominster. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1963 and from Bemidji State University with a degree in physical education in 1969.



He began his career by developing, expanding and naming the Stingrays Swimming Program at the Leominster Recreation Center during the mid 1960's. Jeff has coached the Acton-Boxborough Boy's Varsity Swimming team beginning in 1977 and became the Girl's Varsity Team Coach in 2002. He also coached the Acton-Boxboro Town Team from 1975 to 2014. Under Jeff's leadership his teams achieved over 500 combined dual meet wins, 13 Dual County League titles, 10 Massachusetts North Sectional titles and 9 Massachusetts State Championships.



Jeff has been recognized both nationally and by Massachusetts receiving numerous awards among them being the National Federation of State High School Association's 2016-2017 Coach of the Year, five time winner of the Boston Globe Boy's Swim Coach of the Year, and winner of the Girl's Swim Coach of the Year twice. He was honored as the Eastern Mass Swim Coach of the Year six times and elected to the Hall of Fame in 1998. Jeff received the Jack McDonald award in 2013, the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) David H. Robertson award in 2005, the NISCA Outstanding Service award in 2015 and has served as the NISCA Massachusetts Boy's State Representative since 1980. He was inducted into the Bemidji Beavers Hall of Fame in 2010, the Acton-Boxboro Hall of Fame, and the International Swim Coaches Hall of Fame in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He became a member of the Quad Squad when he was inducted into the Acton-Boxboro Hall of Fame by being inducted into 4 Hall of Fames. Jeff founded and owned the Patriots Swim Club-PSC-New England since 1992 and had worked as a dispatcher for the Leominster DPW for 34 years retiring in 2005. Jeff enjoyed golf and was a passionate fan of all New England sports.



He leaves his loving wife of 46 years, Marjorie T. (Temple) Johnson; his brother, Richard E. Johnson and his wife, Patricia of Leominster; his sisters-in-law, Barbara DeStefano of Portsmouth, NH and Beverly Temple of Sterling; his brothers-in-law, Robert Temple of Princeton, Earl and James Temple both of Sterling; and several nieces and nephews, including his nephew, Lance Johnson of Leominster. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Donald Temple.



JOHNSON - Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 pm, on Tuesday, February 19th, in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A funeral service for Jeff will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, at 11 am, in the First Church in Sterling, 6 Meetinghouse Hill Road, Sterling. A private committal service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, Attn: Development Office, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215, or the Acton-Boxborough Regional High School Booster Club, 36 Charter Road, Acton, MA 01720. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2019