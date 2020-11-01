Fitchburg
Jennifer L. Pellecchia, 49, of Fitchburg, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester. She was born on March 25, 1971, in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of late Joseph Pellecchia Sr. and Linda J. (Caron) Pellecchia.
She is survived by her mother, Linda J. Pellecchia of Fitchburg and her fiancée, Donald Pitre, two daughters; Nicole Millan and Hannah Lynn Millan both of Firchburg and their father Carmello Millan, her longtime boyfriend, David J. Cormier of Fitchburg, brothers; David Pellecchia of Leominster, Richard Pellecchia of Colorado, Steven and Stacy Chabot. Her sisters; Tina Carlson of Shirley, Cynthia LaFleur of Leominster, and Maria Richardson of Leominster, a grandson Najah Alkenani, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father; Joseph Pellecchia Sr., brothers Joseph Pellecchia Jr. in 2008, and Robert "Bobby" Pellecchia in 2010.
Mass of Christian Burial
Jennifer's funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Anna Church, 199 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Social distancing will be observed. Facemasks will be required. Burial will be private at a later date in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. There are no public calling hours. Wright-Roy Funeral Home 109 West St. Leominster, is directing arrangements.
