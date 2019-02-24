Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Jeremy A. Holden, Sr.
of Lancaster

LANCASTER - Jeremy A. Holden, Sr., 46, of Lancaster died February 19, 2019, in HealthAllilance Hospital Leominster, after being stricken ill. He was born October 30, 1972, in Leominster, son of Ernest Holden and Helen Hunt. Jeremy worked as a landscaper.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Robin L. (DiSalvo) Holden of Lancaster, his son; Jeremy Holden Jr., of Lancaster, his daughter; Ashley Masse of Baldwinville, MA, his grandchildren; Ayden Holden, Daymon Masse and Amiyah Masse, his father; Ernest Holden of Lunenburg, his mother; Helen Hunt and a brother; Joshua Holden of Leominster.

Jeremy was predeceased by two brothers; Jeffrey Holden and Matthew Holden.

HOLDEN - A Calling hour will be held Friday, March 1st, 2019, from 7:00 - 8:00 pm., in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA.

To Light A Candle, Sign his Guestbook or Leave A Message of Condolence, visit www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019
