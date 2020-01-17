|
48, loving mother, daughter,
sister, aunt, and friend
LEOMINSTER
Jerica Ann Mazzaferro, 48, of Leominster, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, after a brave battle with breast cancer.
Jerica was born in Leominster, MA on March 27, 1971, the daughter of Joseph D. Mazzaferro and Carol A. "Tootsie" Mazzaferro. She leaves her son, Jasper J. Mazzaferro, two brothers, Joseph D. Mazzaferro Jr. and Matthew M. Mazzaferro, his wife Caron, and their children Julia, Nicholas, Jason, and Amanda, all of Leominster. She leaves her father, Joseph D. Mazzaferro, his wife Jane Mazzaferro of Sterling, MA; and her sister Kristen R. Mazzaferro, of Austin, TX. She is predeceased by her mother.
Jerica graduated Salutatorian in 1989 from Leominster High School. She continued her education at Hampshire College and The University of Kent, UK where she studied film, video, photography, and literature. She followed her inner compass and her quest for knowledge and adventure, backpacking through Europe, Morocco and other destinations before landing in New York City, where she pursued a career in film and television, working on countless productions as a young freelancer.
The French language and culture held a special place in Jerica's heart. She immersed herself at the Accord Ecole de Langues in Paris, bringing that love back with her to Boston, where she hosted French Table, sang in French Choir, and volunteered in the French Library. While in Colorado, she kindled a love for fitness by skiing and mountain-biking, which led her to become a triathlete. She participated in many 5k's, Hyannis Triathlons, as well as the 2011 Boston Marathon. While volunteering at a dog rescue in Utah, she found and adopted "Egypt", her devoted pet and cherished travel and fitness companion.
Undoubtedly, the birth of her son Jasper provided Jerica with the greatest pride and joy of her life. In 2015, she returned to Leominster to raise Jasper, and to be amidst her circle of family and friends in her beloved hometown.
Her family and dear friends sustained and supported her through her hardest journey, which she navigated with grace to the end. Jerica will continue to be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched, far and near. Her independence, passion, courage, and beauty leave us awestruck with love and inspiration forever.
Jerica's funeral will be held on Saturday, January 25th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster, with a 10 am funeral mass in St. Anna Parish 194 Lancaster St. Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours in the funeral home are Friday, January 24th from 4 ~ 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dogtown Sanctuary in Utah (bestriends.org) or the Ellie Fund for breast cancer (elliefund.org), which supported Jerica in so many ways during her illness and treatments. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020