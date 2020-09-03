ASHBY
Jerry Nichols passed away at home on August 29, 2020 with his family by his side due to illness. Jerry was born in Fitchburg, December 20, 1942, the son of Edmund and Bernice (Kenyon) Nichols and was a 1960 graduate of Fitchburg High School. He has resided in Ashby for over fifty years. During the Vietnam Era Jerry served his country in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1963. Jerry worked at Crocker Paper, Weyerhaeuser and James River Paper for 26 years and for Scott Fors Construction for 16 years until his retirement in 2004. Jerry enjoyed, hunting, fishing, golfing, playing cards, trips to Maine with family, Pittsburg, NH and Hilton Head, SC with friends. He also played men's softball in his younger years. He was a member of the Fitchburg Sportsman's Club, the Eastwood Club and the Townsend Ridge Golf Club. Jerry had many friends and could always make people laugh and feel welcome with his fun and friendly personality. His smile would light up a room. Jerry adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. To his family he was "Dad", "Pops", "Gramps" and "Jampa". He will be forever missed. Jerry is survived by his daughter Rhonda Becotte and husband, Leo Becotte, of Ashburnham; his son, Randy A. Nichols of Ashby, sister Jean Osgood of Florida, grandchildren Michael Becotte, Katelyn Becotte and Benjamin Nichols; his niece, Kathy Gustafson; his nephew, Ted Osgood and many cousins. He was predeceased by wife of 38 years, Nancy A. (Schwartz) Nichols in June 2004 and his daughter, Robyn Lynn Nichols in 1972. The family wishes to thank all the family, close friends and neighbors that visited, called, sent cards, brought over meals and goodies. A special thank you to Health Alliance Hospice for all the wonderful care and support they gave Jerry and the family during this sad time. In memory of Jerry be kind to others, enjoy life and tell your family and friends that you love them. Per Jerry's request, due to the Covid 19 circumstances, funeral services and burial will be private. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
