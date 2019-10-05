|
Jessica Goodale, 32 passed away on Wednesday, October 2 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton after a prolonged illness.
Jessica was born on March 7, 1987 in Aurora, Colorado.
She is survived by her parent, Gwen Meunier of Leominster and step mom, Carol Brigley and her husband, James of Fitchburg, one son, Gunnar Goodale of Fitchburg, one daughter, Kaelyn Goodale of Fitchburg, two brothers, Nathaniel Gaines of North Brookfield, Lucas Meunier of Leominster, one sister, Annemarie Gaines of Panama City, Florida, her partner, Kevin Michaud of Winchendon and her former husband, Dustin Goodale of Fitchburg.
She is predeceased by her mother, Maryanne (McNamara) Gaines.
Jessica was a generous soul and loving Mother to her two beautiful children. She attended Saint Bernard's High School in Fitchburg where she was loved by all. She was a bright light within the campus ministry and was active with the school's drama club where she loved performing in their annual theater productions. Jessica earned the starring role of Rizzo in Grease her junior year, and Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes her senior year. After graduation, she performed vocals on commercial productions. She continued to share her passion for singing through karaoke and local music competitions.
Jessica also studied business administration and marketing at Mount Wachusett Community College and Nichols College. Jessica had a successful career in sales where she consistently placed among the top performers.
Jessica was also a talented artist. She'd had her original art displayed in local galleries and enjoyed creating art for the people she loved. Jessica's artistic side extended into cooking and crafting, where she instilled creativity in her two children.
A brief memorial service will be held at 12:00 (noon) at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg with a visitation period from 9:00AM to 12:00 noon prior to the service.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Father's House, P.O. Box 7251, Fitchburg, MA 01420, ofhshelter.com.
