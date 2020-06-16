Jill A. (Comley) Harrower

Jill A. (Comley) Harrower, age 66, long time Townsend resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Keystone Nursing Home in Leominster. Jill was born March 11, 1954 in Amesbury, but grew up in Bedford with her parents and sister. She is the daughter of the late Lloyd Comley and the late Earlene (Brady) Comley. Jill was the beloved wife of the late Wayne Harrower.



Jill worked most of her life in retail management at Mr. Mikes and Cumberland Farms. She loved working with the customers and meeting new people every day. Witty and outspoken, her character always shined. She was known for her kinds words and loving acceptance of all she met. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her passions included her dogs, reading romantic novels, shopping and hunting for her butterflies and Disney collectables at flea markets.



Jill is survived by her children, Jennifer (Harrower) Bartlett and her spouse Shawn Bartlett of Townsend, Jaime Harrower of Shirley, and Amanda Mallette of Fitchburg. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Corey Harrower and Dylan Bartlett. She also leaves behind her sister, Linda (Comley) Sargent of Worcester and many nieces or nephews.



Due to current restrictions, the funeral Services will be held privately. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



