|
|
Joan A. Cochran
of Palm City, Florida
September 3, 1945- September 7, 2019
Joan A. Cochran, 74, of Palm City, Florida passed away on September 7, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida.
She was born to the late Charles and Betty Hildreth in Tallahassee, Florida. She was a longtime resident of Winchendon, MA until becoming a full time resident in Palm City, FL several years ago.
She was an active member of the Mt Wachusett Community Choir group for many years and enjoyed country dancing. Prior to retiring she did secretarial work for her husband's company and had worked as an X-ray technician when her children were young.
She was a member of Pipers Landing Yacht & Country Club and enjoyed golfing with the Party Niners Golf Group. She was actively involved in developing a local dog park in her community for neighbors and friends. She was a loving, kind and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend.
She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Alan R. Cochran of Palm City, FL, her daughter, Jessica D. Patria of Westminster, MA, her son, James A. Cochran of Reno, NV. She also sadly leaves her beloved grandchildren, Jacob C. and Jordan M. Patria of Westminster, MA, her brother, Michael Hildreth of Opp, AL, her sister, Amber Beierschmitt and her husband Mike of Bowie, MD, her sister-in-law Judith Hildreth of Fort Myers, FL and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas and Charles (Chuck) Hildreth.
There will be a memorial service in October at Forest Hills Palm City Chapel, followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farms Rd., Palm City, FL 34990 in Joan's memory.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019