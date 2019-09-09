|
Boynton Beach, FL
Joan C. (Hemenway) Glennon, age 84, died in Boynton Beach, Florida, July 31, 2019, after an illness. She had resided at Heartland Nursing home there for the past eleven months. Previously, she resided on the west coast of Florida in Pinellas Park at Golden Gate 55+ Community. She and her late husband, Brook, had retired there in 1994. They enjoyed golf and the Florida life style. When her husband died in April of 2002, Joan decided to remain in Florida until June of 2018. She moved to the east coast of Florida to be under the care of her sister Carol and brother-in-law Dick Franciosi.
Joan was a 1952 graduate of Leominster High School and was previously employed at the Electric Company in Leominster, Allen's Dept. Store, Leominster Savings Bank and the former Worcester North Savings Bank in Fitchburg. While at Worcester North she managed the Savings Bank Life Insurance Department.
Joan was a excellent cook, enjoyed crafting, especially ceramics. She made several beautiful pieces that she sold or gave as special gifts. This past year was a difficult one for her due to illness. She faced each day with courage and will be remembered for that.
Our family wants to thank the staff at Heartland Nursing Home and Vitas Hospice Care in Florida for their kind and compassionate care. We will be forever grateful to them.
Joan is survived by her sister Carol Franciosi and her husband Richard of Leominster and their sons. She was predeceased by her husband, Irving D. "Brook" Glennon in 2002.
Glennon
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 9, 2019