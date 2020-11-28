1/1
Joan E. Gaffney
Leominster

Joan E. Gaffney, a longtime resident of Leominster, passed away at the Newton-Wellesley Hospital after a short illness on Saturday, November 21. She was 78 years of age.

Born in Stoneham and raised in Woburn and Burlington, she was one of 7 children of the late Philip H., and the late Mildred (Chase) Proctor. Joan worked as a cook at Leominster Hospital, and the Burbank Hospital, retiring in 2005.

Joan was a devoted and active member of the Christian Life Center Church in Leominster. She was a very outgoing and social person who doted on her nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her life partner of 38 years, the late Karen DesNoyers who died in 2019. She was loving and devoted aunt to her many nieces and nephews, including Cindy Sindoni-Cagnina and her husband John of Woburn, Sarah Faris and her husband Chris of Woburn, Jenne Sindoni of Wilmington, and Stephen Gangi of Wilmington. She was a loving great-aunt to Lorenzo and Armani Gomez. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Proctor of Lowell, and her special friend, Dennis Rogers of Leominster.

In addition to her life partner Karen, Joan was also preceded in death by five brothers and sisters, the late Shirley Proctor, the late Philip Proctor, Jr., the late Brenda Proctor, the late Norma LeFave, and the late Ronald Proctor.

A graveside service will be held at the Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn on Saturday, November 28 at 10:00 am. Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/memorial) Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, Woburn.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodbrook Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arthur P. Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
