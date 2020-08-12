1/
Joan I. (Wallace) Conner
Templeton

– Joan I. (Wallace) Conner, 88, of Templeton, MA, died April 27, 2020, in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner.

Graveside Service

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, August 14th, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster, MA. All are invited to attend. Social distancing will be observed. Face masks will be required.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, is directing arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence visit: www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
