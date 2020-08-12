Templeton
– Joan I. (Wallace) Conner, 88, of Templeton, MA, died April 27, 2020, in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner.
Graveside Service
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, August 14th, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster, MA. All are invited to attend. Social distancing will be observed. Face masks will be required.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, is directing arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence visit: www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Joan I. (Wallace) Conner