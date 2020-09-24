Loving wife, mother, grandmother
METHUEN - Joan M. (Johnson) (Morin) Poirier, 78, of Methuen passed away September 22 in Dracut, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.
Joan was born in Lowell on December 30, 1941, the daughter of the late G. Hayward and Dora (Gendreau) Johnson.??She is survived by her children, Barry Morin and his wife Karen of Dracut, Kevin Morin and his wife Sharon of Dracut, and Jeffrey Morin and his fiancée Jennifer Fossarelli of Methuen; step children Deborah Nichols of Waltham, Joseph Poirier and his wife Jaquelyn of Ashburnham and Betsy McGregor of Winchendon. She is the Grandmother of Michael, Nicole, Hunter and Jeremy Morin, James and Travis McGregor, Michele Young, Keli Poirier, Joseph P. Poirier, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
Joan is also survived by her dear sister Carolyn and her husband Rudy Koczera of Meredith, NH.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph A. "Skip" Poirier, Jr.; by her brother Richard Johnson and her former husband James Morin.
Joan was employed for many years at the former Wang Labs in Lowell and more recently at Central Coating in West Boylston, retiring several years ago.
Joan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a lifelong love of the water, whether floating on Lake Winnipesaukee or splashing in the waves at Hampton Beach or Cape Cod. She was a member of the New England Shutterbugs and enjoyed improving her photography skills; her favorite subjects included birds and New England scenery.?
POIRIER - Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's Life Celebration on Friday, Sept. 25, from 3 until 7 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10 AM in Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will be private. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com View the online memorial for Joan M. Poirier