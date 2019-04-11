of Leominster; 77 Leominster Joan M. (Beauchemin) Salafia, 77, passed away at 3:20 pm on Monday, April 8 at home. She was born on February 7, 1942 in Leominster to Ernest and Catherine (Duffy) Beauchemin.



She married Salvatore Salafia in 1964 who preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her sons, Michael Salafia and his wife Hyacinth, Mark Salafia and his fiancé Kristi Mandella, Eric Salafia all of Fitchburg, three granddaughters, Katarina, Selena and Hanna Salafia, one brother, William Beauchemin of Leominster and several nephews and nieces.



Joan's parents as well as her brother, Ernest Beauchemin, two sisters, Irene Young and Lillian Bilodeau preceded in death.



Joan was a longtime resident of Leominster where she attended Leominster Public Schools. Joan also resided briefly in Riverside, California and Kissimmee, Florida in the 1980s.



Joan was a certified nursing assistant for many years at Fairlawn, Keystone and River Terrace Nursing Homes.



Joan loved taking trips to Foxwoods, Atlantic City and frequenting local bingo halls with her husband Sal.



Joan stated weeks before her passing that she did not have any regrets. We will miss Joan's witty attitude and fearless approach to life. Salafia A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, April 16 in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Wincendon, MA.



Calling hours are from 5-8 on Monday, April 15 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.







View the online memorial for Joan M. (Beauchemin) Salafia Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary