Joan Marie (Wilson) Neu

Joan Marie (Wilson) Neu Obituary
Joan Marie (Wilson) Neu

Born in 1931 in Dorchester, MA, Joan was raised in Ayer, by her parents, George and Helen (Dunne) Wilson, was a graduate of Ayer High School and Fitchburg State Teachers College. She worked towards her Master's in Education,

at UNH. On March 2, she passed peacefully, surrounded by love and music at her home in Cambridge. Joan's family is grateful for the care provided by theSancta Maria and Staffs.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's memory to Sancta Maria Nursing, http://sanctamaria.org/donate/ or Dog Bones Therapy Dogs http://www.therapydog.info/index.htm.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020
