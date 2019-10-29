Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Leo's Church
108 Main St.
Leominster, MA
Joan R. (LeBlanc) Johns


1934 - 2019
Joan R. (LeBlanc) Johns Obituary
LEOMINSTER

Joan R. (LeBlanc) Johns, 85, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 in her home. Joan was born in Newark, NJ on February 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Harvey and Lena (Leger) LeBlanc. She graduated from Saint Bernard's High School in 1952 and furthered her education at Fitchburg State, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Joan also attended Worcester State College, where she studied Early Childhood Education.

Joan taught Kindergarten and First Grade in Fitchburg and Leominster Schools for many years. After retiring from teaching, she worked in her late husband's, Dr. Charles B. Johns, Chiropractic Office as a receptionist.

She belonged to the American Chiropractic Association Auxiliary and the Retired Teachers Association. Joan enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.

Joan is survived by her sister-in-law Rose M. Caiazzi, wife of the late Antonio, of Leominster; grandnephew Joshua LeBlanc of Lebanon, PA.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles B. Johns, her sister Claire and her husband Edmond, and her nephew John C. LeBlanc.

Johns

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Wednesday, October 30 from 10-11:30am. Joan's Funeral Mass will be at 12:00noon in Saint Leo's Church, 108 Main St., Leominster. Burial will be held privately at a later date. The family would like to extend a most sincere thank you to the Sterling Rehabilitation and French Connection Healthcare.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chiropractic Foundation of Massachusetts Inc., 76 Woodland Street, Methuen, MA 01844 or to Saint Leo's Church, 108 Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019
