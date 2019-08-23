Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Joanne Boissoneau 76


1943 - 2019
Joanne Boissoneau 76 Obituary
LEOMINSTER

Joanne Boissoneau, age 76, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 21, 2019. Joanne was born in Leominster on May 19, 1943, daughter of Domenic and Maria Grace "Nanni" DiGiulio. She was employed for many years as a billing administrator in several area nursing homes, ultimately retiring from the family-owned business, Central Mass Mortgage.

Joanne's family was her life. She opened her home, at any time, to celebrate with them. One of her favorite activities was making her family laugh with her larger than life personality. She made any family gathering fun!

She enjoyed spending summers in Maine with her family. Her children and grandchildren treasure the memories they made together each summer. The family feels blessed to have just spent a wonderful vacation week with her. What an incredible gift!

"Grammy" loved with every ounce of her being and had the ability to show that love with all who were fortunate enough to know her. She demonstrated the meaning of "family" in every decision that she made while remaining the strength and rock of her loved ones. She is already missed more than words can express, but there is comfort knowing that she is now happily reunited with her husband of 55 years, Jack Boissoneau, who predeceased her less than one year ago.

She is survived by her loving family who will miss her dearly. She leaves behind four children, Donald and his wife Theresa; Sherri and her wife Lynne; Keith and his wife Shelley; and Kelly Loiselle. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Elise Boissoneau, Lauren Boissoneau, Kara Boissoneau, Victoria Loiselle, Katie Boissoneau, Ryan Loiselle and Gianna Boissoneau, as well as several nieces and nephews. Joanne was also predeceased by her sister, Caroline "Lena" Arsenault.

BOISSONEAU

Joanne's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Holy Family of Nazareth Parish, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in the St. Leo's Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, August 25th, from 4 – 7 pm, at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to the Bernardian Foundation Scholarship Fund 45 Harvard Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg MA, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019
