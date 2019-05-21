of Leominster; 84 LEOMINSTER Joanne J. (Bates) Bisceglia, 84 years old of Leominster, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She is survived by her 2 daughters Amy A. Risotti and her husband Paul of Baldwinville and Beth A. Bisceglia of Leominster; 2 sons John A. Bisceglia and his wife Pamela of Leominster and Michael A. Bisceglia and his wife Michele of Shirley; 6 grandchildren Anthony Risotti, Andrew Risotti, Angela Risotti, Lauren Risotti, Jack Bisceglia and Chloe Bisceglia. Joanne was predeceased by her husband of 37 years Clement E. Bisceglia who died in 2000. She was also predeceased by her 2 brothers Donald Bates and Richard Bates and her sister Janice Aubuchon.



Joanne was born in Leominster on November 20, 1934, daughter of Albert and Evelyn (O'Malley) Bates and grew up in Lancaster. She graduated from the former Lancaster High School in 1953 and was voted "Most Talkative" her senior year. Prior to raising her family she had worked in the office of Van Brode Milling Company in Clinton. She was a member of St. Leo's Church in Leominster.



Joanne enjoyed the beaches of Maine and loved to travel. Along with her trips to San Francisco and Italy, she especially loved her trip to Ireland with her family. She was very proud of her Irish ancestry. She was an avid reader and Boston sports fan, was a good cook and baker and enjoyed listening to jazz music. Bisceglia Joanne's funeral will be held on Friday, May 24th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11 am in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main St., Leominster. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours are Thursday, May 23rd from 6 pm - 8 pm in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.







