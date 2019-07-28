|
|
Joanne Sawin King
Joanne Sawin King of Greenville, NH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 77.
She was born on April 20, 1942 in Portland,
ME. The daughter of the late Robert and Nena (Sharpe) Ross.
Joanne is survived by her husband William King, her daughter Jacqueline (Beyeler) Arsenault, and husband Dennis of Leominster MA; and her son, Donald Sawin of Lyndeborough NH. She is also survived by her grandchildren Joshua Arsenault of Lunenburg, MA, Julianne and Sarah Arsenault of Leominster, MA and Nicole (Sawin) Broeckel, and husband Ryan and their daughter Kaleigh of Forney, TX. Her sister-in-law Mary Ellen (Barnaby) Ross and three nieces; Katherine Ross, Heather (Ross) Fondriest and Jennifer (Ross) Faherty, and her furbaby Sasha.
She was predeceased by her brother Donald Ross and granddaughter Kaitlyn Arsenault.
A private graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster, MA on
July 8, 2019.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 28, 2019