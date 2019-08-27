|
|
July 14, 1954 – August 26, 2019
Leominster
Long time Leominster resident John Anthony Amico or 'Johnny' as most everyone knew him, past away at Health Alliance Hospital this week from complications of Alzheimer's and Downs Syndrome. In passing, John joins his parents Emelia and Anthony Sr. while leaving his ever caring and, loving sister Emily, also from Leominster, his brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Joanne Amico, of Yarmouth, his niece and nephew Christine Galione and Michael Amico and, their families in California. In addition, he leaves a large and loving extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
An ever present personality in his hometown, John could often be seen shaking hands with passers-by as he picnicked in Monument Square and Murphy's Hot Dog Stand with his sister; as he attended daily bowling sessions at Masons bowling alleys; as he was on his way to work at ARC's sheltered workshop or, as he took part in various town fairs and athletic events. He was just happy to be part of what was happening and those around him where happy to get a quick wink and hi-five from him.
In his early years, John was enrolled in one of his hometown's very first classrooms for special need children, continuing his education into in teenage years after which he took part in an inaugural sheltered workshop for developmentally disabled where he proudly earned a few dollars a week. Not only was he part of these pioneering efforts to teach life skills, he was also a participant in the very first versions of the Special Olympics, winning several medals along he way. As a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, he earned their sponsorship to the International Special Olympics where he competed against athletes from around the world.
Whether it was as a member of Ma's Giants Softball team, the ARC basketball team or individual Olympic events John gave the best effort he could. He was proud of his accomplishments and happy to have an opportunity to participate.
Devoted family and, an extremely supportive group of 'French Hill' neighbors made the everyday challenges John faced easier to manage. Words alone cannot express the thanks for such kindness. First Street, Second Street, Third Street, the folks at Bourbeau's Market, the staff at Manor on the Hill, Gus and Dave, Jan and Joe, Linda and Art ….thank you all.
Amico
Johns funeral will be held on Friday, August 30th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a funeral mass at 9 am in St. Cecilia's Church 180 Mechanic St. Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leos Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Thursday, August, 29th from 5~7pm. In lieu of Flowers the family asks that donation be directed to: Seven Hills Foundation, 1460 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or, to Beacon of Hope, 62 West St., Leominster, MA 01453 or,St. Cecilia Church, 170 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01453. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019