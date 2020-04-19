|
Leominster
John A. Fini, Jr., 99 years old of Leominster, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2020 in his home surrounded by his immediate family. He is survived by daughters Linda A. Pirro and her husband Nicholas of Leominster and Deanna L. Kardoos and her husband AJ of Pocasset; sons John Fini, III and his wife Deborah of Leominster and Steven M. Fini of Leominster; brother Herbert Fini of Florida; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years Nancy L. (Ferguson) Fini on April 8, 2020, grandson John Fini, IV, 5 brothers, Sylvio Fini, Mario Fini, Francis Fini, Wallace Fini, and Benito Fini; and 4 sisters, Assunta Fini, Josephine "Dolly" Curtin, Nelda Castriotta and Anne "Nina" Tisdale.
John was born in Leominster on November 10, 1920, son of John and Cesira (Capasso) Fini and was a lifelong resident. He started working for his father at age 9 as a shoe shine boy at Fini's Shoe Store, the family business. John left high school during his senior year to help his father with the family business. He learned the trade and worked till 1942. As World War II was escalating, he along with 3 of his best friends, went to Boston, where he joined the U.S. Navy. John served for 4 years during World War II and all 4 of the friends made it home. He owned a general stamping business, and contracted with the U.S. Army Post Exchanges at Fort Devens, MA, Fort Knox, KY and Fort Dix, NJ throughout the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He also owned a shoe repair shop at Fort Devens, MA and later another in downtown Fitchburg, MA. John then finished his career at Fini's Shoe Store in downtown Leominster where it all began.
John is a member of St. Anna Parish and D.A.V. and a former member of the Knights of Columbus and the Foggia Society. He loved politics, economics, sports and flying airplanes. He held a private pilot's license. Above all, John always had love and devotion to his family.
Services and burial will be held at a later date for John and his wife Nancy. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020